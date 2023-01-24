Watch Now
United We Ride and Carl’s Village partner to cycle for change

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 15:54:42-05

Helping the afflicted can be rewarding. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share how they are helping the country of Haiti.

“United We Ride is a thing that we do every single year. We usually have over 100 cyclists come to the firm and ride up A1A for about 40 to 50 miles,” says Demesmin. “It’s for a nonprofit organization called Carl's Village in Haiti. I, Jeremy and the firm are able to give back to Haiti in times of need.”

If you’re interested in supporting this cause, there is an open invitation for you to take part.

“You can go to DDUnitedWeRide.com,” says Dover. “It's a website we've instituted. All the proceeds from any sale goes directly to Carl's Village.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

