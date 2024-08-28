We Care More Animal Rescue: A New Hope for South Florida's Animals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the need to rescue and rehome animals continues to grow in South Florida, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm has stepped up to make a difference. Founding partners Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share more about their new initiative dedicated to saving animals in need.

“During COVID, a lot of people were adopting dogs and clearing the shelters. But when COVID ended, people went back to work and were not able to care for their dogs. A lot of animals were displaced,” Jeremy explained. That’s where their idea for We Care More Animal Rescue was born.

Although starting a full-scale shelter proved challenging, the team didn't let that deter them. They secured a facility in Fort Lauderdale over the past year, which they have transformed into a welcoming environment for both animals and potential adopters.

“We train fosters on a monthly basis, and when an animal is displaced, we try to place it with one of our trained fosters,” Jeremy said. “If we can't do that, we reach out to other fosters, shelters, or rescues to ensure every animal has a safe place to go.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the initiative, Victor was quick to credit his partner. “This was all Jeremy’s idea,” he said. “He’s a huge animal lover with two furry pets at home. We both wanted to give back to the community, and this was the perfect way to combine our passions. I'm slowly turning into an animal lover myself!” he added with a smile.

Jeremy’s love for animals runs deep. “Animals aren’t born bad; they just want to love and be loved. They rely on people for everything, and they often stay loyal to those who abandon them. That’s why it’s so important to provide them with the care they need.”

The We Care More Animal Rescue officially opened its doors on August 10th, marking the beginning of a new chapter in animal welfare in South Florida. The opening event was a success, with a great turnout from the community and two animals finding their forever homes on the first day.

If you’re interested in supporting the We Care More Animal Rescue, there are numerous ways to get involved. “We’re always looking for volunteers, fosters, and donations,” Victor shared. For more information, visit their website at wcmanimalrescue.com.