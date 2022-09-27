WSFL-TV recognizes Save Life Community Development Corp. for doing good in their community

WSFL-TV'S Doing Good campaign recognizes organizations that serve our communities, and Save Life Community Development Corporation’s Co-Founders, Dr. Abner Noel and Roselaine Noel, joined Inside South Florida to share what the community means to the organization.

“As immigrants, when we came here, we received everything from this country. Then we decide to go back and give back whatever we own to the community. We provide food deliveries for the elderly. We train CNAs so they can get jobs for themselves. We also host back-to-school, Christmas and turkey drive events.”

The Noels understand, firsthand, what it feels like to be in need.

“We realized that the community had needs that we needed to cover. That's why we came up with Save Life Community Development,” says Abner Noel. “When we give food to the community it's not because we want something in return. It is because we see that there is a lack.”

To donate, visit SaveLifeCommunityDevelopment.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm.