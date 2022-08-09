WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, hosting fundraiser to help HANDY

On August 11, 2022, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is hosting a Havana Nights themed fundraiser. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr., and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share how the event will help Handy.

“Handy helps kids who are removed from their families due to abuse, abandonment, neglect, or kids who are aging out of foster care,” says Dover. “They provide the tools to help them stay on track and assimilate into the world and become as prosperous as they can.”

To raise donation dollars for the nonprofit, Law Partner, Jeremy Dover, is participating in Handy’s homecoming court.

“Our current fundraising goal is to raise a minimum of $5,000,” says Dover. “Our goal is to keep helping the youth in this community.”

Giving back to the community is a principle of Demesmin and Dover.

“As a firm, it's always been important for us to give back to the community,” says Demesmin. “Helping the youth is very important because, at the end of the day, the youth is our future.”

For more information or to donate, visit youraccidentattorneys.com or https://www.handyinc.org/donate/jeremy_dover/, respectively

