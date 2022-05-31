Dolly’s Dream helps give pitbulls a second chance at a happy home

Every year 1.2 million dogs are euthanized and approximately 40% of those dogs are pitbulls. That is why Vice President of Marketing for the Humane Society of Broward, Cherie Wachter, and Daniella Jordan, Director of Dolly’s Dream, joined Inside South Florida to talk more about the stereotyping and neglect pitbulls face.

“I think, unfortunately, because of the weight restrictions where people live, they don't allow the dogs. It is really unfair, they shouldn't ban a specific breed,” says Wachter. “It's about educating people and really training your dog so that it can be a well-mannered family member.”

Dolly’s Dream has helped place over 2,000 animals into happy homes, but many pitbulls remain an issue for residents with housing restrictions.

“It's just educating people that these breeds are loving, loyal, just like any other dog and that stereotype is really just a myth,” says Jordan.

Wachter hopes that those who are looking to adopt should keep an open mind when going to the shelter.

“Thanks to Dolly's dream, a dog's adoption fee is sponsored, and they go home with goodies to help them settle into their new home,” says Wachter. “They will pay for obedience classes at the shelter, it's really a wonderful thing.”

For more information you can visit their Instagram at @dollys_dream_ or humanebroward.com