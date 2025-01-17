Dolphins’ Alec Ingold Gives Back to SOS Children’s Village with Playground Initiative

The SOS Children’s Village, a community dedicated to fostering hope and healing for children in the foster care system, is receiving some big support from Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold. With individual homes housing five to six foster children, the village provides a safe space for children to live, heal, and grow under its guiding slogan: Healing, Hope, and Home.

Ingold, a staunch supporter of SOS Children’s Village, has been using his platform in the NFL to amplify the organization’s mission. "Everything is first class here," Ingold remarked. “We wanted to elevate as much as we could with the platform that the NFL and the Dolphins were able to give us and be able to bring attention to such a great space. I think that SOS and this community is doing things the right way wrapping their arms around these kids.”

Ingold is no stranger to giving back to SOS. His Gifts in Gold Project, presented by Weston Jewelers, has delivered impactful contributions over the years. This year, however, Ingold took it a step further with a gift that will last long after his playing days—a new playground for the children at SOS.

"A playground is more than just a playground for our children," said chief development officer Dawn Seay. "They don't have the opportunity to go on vacation, so this is the nucleus of what our children do, and this is home."

The playground provides children a safe space to enjoy outdoor activities, from football and basketball to simply being kids. Ingold emphasized the importance of creating spaces for fun and connection, saying, "It doesn't matter what you're doing on that playground, but you're outside, you're having fun, and you're enjoying the moment. I think that's something that's gonna be great for this community and for these kids."

In partnership with Weston Jewelers, Ingold introduced an in-season initiative tied to his jersey number, 30. For every 30 yards the Dolphins record per game, $100 will be donated to the SOS playground project.

The initiative highlights Ingold’s generosity and deep connection to foster care, a cause close to his heart as an adopted child himself.

"Football brings people together in such a unique way," Ingold shared. "Anytime I saw an NFL athlete at school or out in the community, I always knew they were my superheroes and who I looked up to. Now I’m going full circle. Being a part of the Dolphins, I understanding how much influence and responsibility it comes with. I think it's one of the greatest honors of my life being able to give that back."

Ingold’s efforts reflect the full-circle journey of his life, from being adopted as a child to becoming an NFL player committed to advocating for foster children. "The foundation that we have is all about advocating for these youth in foster care, by connecting, being relatable, and being in the moment with one another," Ingold explained.

For more information on SOS Children’s Village, visitSOSFlorida.com. To learn more about Alec Ingold’s community efforts, head toAlecIngold.com. Together, they are making a lasting difference for children in need.