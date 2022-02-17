Watch
Don't fall for these heart health myths

Posted at 12:57 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 12:57:55-05

February is American Heart Month so we’re taking the opportunity to educate our viewers on how to keep your heart healthy and strong. Broward Health heart failure specialist Dr. Yordanka Reyna offered some insight into the prevention of heart disease and debunked some myths surrounding it.

There are several forms and causes of heart diseases, including diabetes and high cholesterol. Luckily, preventing it is as simple as eating right and exercising. However, there are certain hereditary traits that can increase the chances of getting heart disease.

One of the biggest myths surrounding heart disease is that it's an old person's disease. In reality, anyone can get heart disease. If you're already on cholesterol medication, you should still eat healthily and take care of yourself in order to keep your risk lower.

