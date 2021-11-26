Don't fall victim to counterfeit gifts this holiday season

Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items, and even health products, means that the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks. So, how can you be sure that the items you are buying are genuine and not fake? Executive assistant commissioner, U.S. Customs and border protection, Annmarie Highsmith shared some valuable tips to help you not become a victim

This issue of counterfeit goods harms the economy, businesses, and potentially puts unsafe and unregulated products in the homes of Americans. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a rise in counterfeit goods. There have been over 20,000 shipments of fake products stopped by U.S authorities this year alone.

CBP and the chamber of commerce are teaming up to help Americans learn about how to avoid these fake products. Make sure you're shopping at reputable retailers and websites. If you think you have been sold a counterfeit item, report the violation to CBP, or the US Chamber.