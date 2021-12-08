Don't get scammed while holiday shopping

Despite the pandemic and supply chain issues, holiday spending this year has the potential to shatter previous records. The national retail federation is forecasting that holiday sales will see an increase of up to $859 billion. While everyone wants to find the perfect gift for friends and family, consumers should remember to be smart when shopping joining us today is “safe shopping expert” and visa executive, Natalie Kelly, with some tips to help keep your holidays safe and happy

Scammers are going to do everything they can to take advantage of shoppers. If you're shopping online, make sure the website says "https" at the beginning of the URL. The "s" stands for "secure," so you know you're shopping safely. While shopping online, Natalie suggests using a card with a chip for extra layers of protection.

If you're shopping from ads in your email, beware of fishing scams. These have expanded to texts and calls so they can get your information. Always safeguard your password and log-in information, and don't click any links that look suspicious.

If your items don't arrive on time, you can print out a picture and let them know what they're getting in a card. If it's the wrong gift or not what you expected, you can speak with the retailer or the issuer so they can make it right!