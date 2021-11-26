Don't go into debt over the holidays

This holiday season millions of Floridians are going to be spending millions on gifts using credit cards. Debt will be inevitable, but you can stay financially healthy with the right tools. Here with more is Walt Burch Sr., founder of Florida Debt Relief.

He's not being a scrooge, but he is encouraging people to be careful with how much they're spending. Make sure you know what your rates are and how long you have to pay it off, especially if you usually make the minimum payment every month. There's an even greater temptation to go big this holiday season after the pandemic kept us home last year, but know that when it comes to credit you may end up paying several times over for your gifts.

Be aware of the January Dread, which is when you get all the statements in the mail showing exactly how much you spent. Walt encourages you to open those up right away so you don't incur late fees, and so you know exactly where your credit stands. For more info you can go to FloridaDebtRelief.org