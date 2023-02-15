Watch Now
“Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival” premieres this winter on MTV

The war on Ukraine has devastated many of the countrymen's and their family's lives. The film’s Director & Executive Producer, Nathaniel Lezra, joined Inside South Florida to share why the depiction highlights the effects of the Ukrainian war on its citizens.

“There wasn't consistent conversation about the mental health implication of the war on teenagers and refugees,” says Lezra. “I wanted to tell that story.”

“Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival” premieres February 21st at 10PM ET/PT on MTV.

