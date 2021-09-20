Don't miss open enrollment for Medicare

The Medicare annual enrollment period is almost here, and with more than 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day, the need for clear information on Medicare is more important than ever. Joining us now to discuss is Rick Dunlop, the health plan CEO at UnitedHealthcare Medicare and retirement.

You can enroll in Medicare the three months before you turn 65, the month of, and the three months after, he says. If you're already enrolled, you just have to do some homework and decide what's best for you. Dunlop says you should look at this as an opportunity rather than a task.

Consider where your doctor is, what medications you take, and what you want available to you. The plan you choose should help you stay healthy and independent while being affordable.

