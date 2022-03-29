Watch
Don’t miss out on these must-have Spring products from Lifestyle Expert Amy Goodman

Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 17:28:46-04

Lifestyle expert Amy Goodman joined us to share some of her must-have Spring products.

Pet hair is tough to clean, but Amy says the Bissell Little Green PetPro is a compact and powerful pet cleaner that can tackle the toughest cleanups. It’s also great for dirt, coffee, or wine spills. Visit Bissell.com to get your own.

JC Penney has men covered with their Mutual Weave Collection. With timeless classics and everyday essentials, there’s a lot of versatility and comfort. Find it exclusively at JCPenney.com

Amy says the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream moisturizer is the solution for brilliant-looking spring skin. Made for models, it will give you glowing, plump, and vibrant skin. Visit CharlotteTilbury.com for more details.

Amy says it’s time to push away those winter blues and bring in some spring fashion. We are talking pops of color, nautical details, and crispy white shirts. Chico’s new line of denim, “Define Me,” includes fresh new looks and great Mother’s Day looks. Check out Chicos.com for more details.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Clark and Company.

