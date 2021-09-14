Don't miss the Montage Film Series in Pompano Beach

The Montage Film Series is here thanks to Pompano Beach Arts. Film director and producer, Cathleen Dean is here with writer, director, and cinematographer, Miguel Angel Tamayo to let us know what to expect.

This virtual event will feature a screening of a film by a local director, and a q-and-a over Zoom with him right after. On September 30 viewers will get to watch Sunnyside, by Tamayo. Born in Venezuela and raised in Miami, he used his lens to give the rest of the world an insider's look at South Florida. The story is set down here and follows characters you don't usually hear about. It touches on poverty, inheritance, abuse, and more.

"I grew up being very inspired by films but all the films I saw, I never really saw people that sounded like me or looked like me or had my background," he says. "As a filmmaker I always want my films to be a representation of what I never saw."

You can register for the free event here.