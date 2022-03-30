Don’t miss the new show “Pandemic Pillow Talk” coming to social media platforms April 27th

The pandemic was hard on dating and the new comedy series, “Pandemic Pillow Talk,” is going to show us exactly how. The nine-episode comedy series was filmed remotely and the creator of the show, Summer Moore, stars as the main character navigating her way through online dating during COVID-19. Summer and Producer, Starr Session, joined the show to tell us more.

“I had to do a lot of research on what people we’re going through during the pandemic via Zoom.” Says Summer. “For instance, people running in front of the camera in underwear.”

Researching people’s behavior was not the only challenge says Starr. “It was challenging getting the equipment to the actors and having the actors being directed through zoom. Getting their lighting, microphones and sets together was a bit of a challenge.”

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, you can watch “Pandemic Pillow Talk” on all social media outlets starting April 27th.