Don't miss these events happening in Miami this month

The holidays may be over but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. Secret Miami has compiled a list of 73 things to check out this month. Check out some of the highlights and must-sees to start off 2022 right.

For a world class cocktail check out Café La Trova in Little Havana. They made the list of 50 best bars in the world which makes it a must try.

For the art lovers make sure you write this on your calendar because this one is pretty cool. On the 14th miami is getting an in depth look at the work of Banksy - he’s the mysterious graffiti artist- you may have heard of him or seen his work on social media. You can purchase tickets to the one of a kind exhibit here.

This one might take a little bit of planning but it makes for a great little weekend escape. We typically don’t get snow here but that’s where Snowcat Ridge comes in. They are bringing snow to Florida! It’s an alpine snow park featuring snow tubing, an igloo and an alpine village. It’s good for a visit with friends or with the family. The park is located a few hours away in Dade City Florida if you want to start planning your visit– check out their website here.