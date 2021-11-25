Watch
Don't ruin your fitness progress over the holidays

Posted at 7:10 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 19:10:51-05

If you've been working toward your fitness goals all year and are worried you'll lose the progress you've made during the holiday season, fitness expert Heather Frey has some great tips for you.

Especially on Thanksgiving, a day centered around food, it can be tough to stick with your progress. Luckily, most of the food is relatively healthy. You can enjoy turkey, green beans, sweet potatoes, and more. If you limit yourself to the other dishes, you can still have a successful day.

Heather also suggests eating something small before going so you aren't starving once dinner is done. Also, set some goals for yourself! If you go in deciding you're only going to have one piece of pie, or pie with no ice cream, you're more likely to stick with those choices. She also says not to load your plate, because you'll feel obligated to eat it all, even if you're full.

