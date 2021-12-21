Door Dash is helping to deliver last-minute holiday gifts

Most people are so busy during the holidays they feel like they don't even have time to leave the house. Luckily, Door Dash can bring the gifts to you, or directly to your friends and family, and you can finish all your shopping on your phone.

Avoid the empty shelves at stores and use the Gifting feature on Door Dash to have your gifts shipped directly to the recipients. There are endless options including food, drinkware, and alcohol, and you can even get same-day delivery.

Gift something meaningful with Ancestry DNA. Help your relatives learn more about the family tree and maybe even find a new member.

Use PayPal and Venmo to help split the cost for those big family gifts, or send a monetary gift with a customized greeting. New PayPal customers can earn $5 just for signing up!

If you're gifting toys or other electronics, consider gifting them with batteries like Duracell. Or, for an extra sweet stocking stuffer, give some great Lindt chocolates!

