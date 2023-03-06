Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

DoorDash's on-demand delivery saves time and energy

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 18:30:46-05

Multimedia Reporter and Trends Expert, Milly Almodovar, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of using DoorDash's grocery delivery service.

“You can eliminate all the fuss of parking, waiting in line, and sorting through produce by ordering your favorite groceries from your computer or smartphone,” says Almodovar. “DoorDash actually goes far beyond meal delivery. You can get groceries and retail items, as well.”

For more information, visit Doordash.com/grocery-delivery

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by DoorDash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com