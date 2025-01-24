Dr. Angela Fulton Highlights Broward County Public Schools’ Commitment to Student Success

Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Angela Fulton, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), to discuss how the district is preparing students for a successful future.

Dr. Fulton emphasized BCPS’s commitment to ensuring that every student reaches their full potential. “Our mission is simple: educating all of our students to reach their full potential,” she stated.

This mission includes tailoring education to meet the unique needs of students, starting from kindergarten through high school graduation. BCPS aims to ensure students are prepared not only to compete with their peers locally but also at the state and national levels.

BCPS offers a wide range of programs to ensure that every student can find success. These include:



Magnet and Innovation Programs : Designed to cater to specific student interests.

: Designed to cater to specific student interests. Rigorous Curricula: Programs that challenge students and prepare them for the future.

Dr. Fulton shared that the district recently hosted a District-Wide Showcase, which attracted over 6,000 attendees. Parents had the opportunity to hear directly from school administrators, staff, and even students about what makes their schools stand out.

To help parents dive deeper into the options available, BCPS has launched a campaign encouraging school tours. “Parents can visit our website,BrowardSchools.com, to sign up for tours of any school they’re interested in,” Dr. Fulton said.

Key initiatives include:



School Tours : Parents can visit campuses to see firsthand the learning environment and ask questions.

: Parents can visit campuses to see firsthand the learning environment and ask questions. Kindergarten Roundup: Elementary schools will host two events to welcome prospective students and their families.

Dr. Fulton noted that students themselves are the best ambassadors for BCPS: “The best people that can sell a school are the students, because they’re our product.”

Parents and community members can explore BCPS’s offerings and schedule tours by visitingBrowardSchools.com. School staff are ready to assist with any questions.