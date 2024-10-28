Dr. Courtney Campbell Shares Tips for Pet Wellness and New Payment Solutions for Vet Care

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Synchrony. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Veterinarian Dr. Courtney Campbell joined Inside South Florida to discuss essential steps for pet wellness during National Pet Wellness Month in October, emphasizing actions pet parents can take to keep their furry friends healthy all year. The most common issue he sees in pets is obesity, so maintaining a healthy weight is key. Dr. Campbell also encouraged pet owners to familiarize themselves with their pet’s normal behavior to spot abnormalities early and to visit the vet regularly, as pets often hide signs of illness. Lastly, he highlighted the importance of vaccinations and parasite prevention, especially against ticks.

Dr. Campbell introduced Synchrony’s new payment solution under the Better Together campaign, aimed at making vet care more manageable for pet owners. This solution works in four easy steps under the acronym “CARE”:

C : See your vet.

: See your vet. A : Authorize payment with a CareCredit card.

: Authorize payment with a CareCredit card. R : Report the claim to Pets Best Health Insurance.

: Report the claim to Pets Best Health Insurance. E: Expect reimbursement through a seamless process.

This collaboration between CareCredit and Pets Best Health Insurance offers a streamlined way for pet owners to handle vet costs and receive prompt reimbursements.

For more details on the Better Together payment solution, pet parents can visit carecredit.com/petbettertogether. To connect with Dr. Courtney, follow him on social media at @drcourtneydvm.