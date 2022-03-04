Watch
Dr. Emily Volk shares tips for accurate COVID-19 testing

Getting tested for COVID has become part of almost everyone’s life. However, not all tests are the same. There is already so much uncertainty in the world and you don’t want to be unsure about how your COVID tests are being done.

Dr. Emily Volk, President of the College of American Pathologists, gave us some advice to ensure your exam is done properly. When going through a drive-through testing site make sure you know where your test is being analyzed. After your test is collected, you need to ask who is analyzing the results. Accredited laboratories go above and beyond to make sure they produce the most accurate and reliable results. These labs are typically overseen by pathologists.

Dr. Volk also mentions how important the at-home test instructions are. Before you start swabbing and opening the liquid reagent, you need to carefully read the directions to ensure you get the most accurate results.

Rapid or PCR test - is one more accurate than the other? Dr. Volk says the convenience of the rapid test is great for getting fast results, but to still use common sense. If you test negative at home but are experiencing COVID symptoms, you should go visit an accredited laboratory for a PCR test as they are more reliable.

