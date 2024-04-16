Dr. Ivan Rusilko Talks Health and Happiness: Insights on Ketamine Therapy and Lifestyle Medicine

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ace of Spades. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Dr. Ivan Rusilko, an advocate for health and happiness, shared his perspectives on the importance of prioritizing well-being and offered insights into innovative treatments like ketamine therapy.

Dr. Rusilko emphasized the significance of health, viewing it as an integral aspect of one's identity and personal growth. He underscored the importance of self-improvement, noting that investing in health is a journey toward self-perfection. Dr. Rusilko, known for his unconventional approach, traded his white coat for a more relaxed attire, aiming to break stereotypes associated with medical professionals and create a welcoming environment for his patients.

Reflecting on the challenges people face in maintaining their health, Dr. Rusilko highlighted issues such as lack of education and overreliance on conventional medical systems. He urged individuals to take ownership of their health, emphasizing the need for self-empowerment and proactive self-care.

One of the innovative treatments Dr. Rusilko discussed is ketamine therapy, which he described as a transformative approach to addressing various mental health conditions. Ketamine therapy offers individuals a unique opportunity to disconnect from the stresses of daily life and engage in much-needed self-care. Dr. Rusilko shared success stories of patients experiencing significant improvements in depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction after undergoing ketamine therapy.

