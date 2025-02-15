Dr. Joy Berkheimer Shares Relationship Tips and ‘Mirror Method’ on Inside South Florida

Dr. Joy Berkheimer, recognized as the nation’s top “Goddess Glow-Up Expert,” joined Inside South Florida to share valuable insights on building and improving relationships during February’s season of love.

With expertise in family, relationships, marriage, and mental health, Dr. Joy emphasized that creating safety is the most impactful element in any relationship. “If we can cultivate rituals and routines with the people in our lives, where they feel safe enough to show up, to be adventures, to ask the questions, to actually communicate, that's going to be beautiful,” she explained, encouraging small acts like sending gratitude letters or thoughtful messages to build trust and connection.

Dr. Joy also highlighted her signature Mirror Method, a concept focused on reflecting the love and behavior one wishes to receive. “I'm going to love you in a certain way, and hopefully you reflect that back to me. If we do this in all our relationships, we feel more comfortable doing that again and again, and they're mirroring us,” she shared, noting that this method applies to friendships, family, work relationships, and romantic partnerships alike.

For those seeking meaningful relationships, Dr. Joy advised finding connections through personal passions. “Find your purpose, and you’ll find your people,” she said, encouraging viewers to engage in activities they love, where like-minded individuals naturally come together.

Dr. Joy Berkheimer offers further support through her online platform, where she provides classes, support groups, and resources to help individuals build self-esteem and foster authentic relationships. More information can be found at JoyBerkheimer.com or on Instagram at @GlowYourGoddess.