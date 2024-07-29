Dr. Kendrick Heywood and Michael Lavelanet Discuss Advanced Wellness Approaches on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Liquivida Wellness Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Kendrick Heywood, the medical director at Liquivida Lauderdale Beach, and Michael Lavelanet, a physician assistant and wellness specialist, joined Inside South Florida to share insights on proactive health and wellness. Their centers are at the forefront of technology, offering unique approaches to preventive care and wellness.

Liquivida is a health and wellness franchise that distinguishes itself by focusing on prevention and addressing the root causes of diseases. "We also offer alternative therapies such as IV therapy, hormone replacement, medical weight loss, and regenerative therapy," Dr. Heywood explained.

Michael Lavelanet introduced the concept of biohacking, which may sound scientific but is straightforward in practice. "Biohacking is taking control of one's own biology using different modalities," he said. These include various tests, such as DEXA scans to analyze body composition, IV therapies, and weight training. "Weight training is one of the best biohacks you can do," Lavelanet added, emphasizing its effectiveness in optimizing health.

Dr. Heywood highlighted the importance of thorough health assessments. "We conduct comprehensive laboratory tests and provide a 30-page analysis of the patient's micronutrients, vitamins, and hormones," he said. This includes examining thyroid and diabetes function, which are crucial for patients struggling with weight loss. "We're going to see what the root cause is by looking in your body versus treating chronic symptoms."

The Vida Journey is a personalized health assessment process. "We take a deeper look at the patient to see if they have any underlying causes," Dr. Heywood explained. This involves advanced diagnostic testing, such as DEXA scans and in-body assessments, to measure body fat percentage and visceral fat.

Liquivida is offering special promotions for Inside South Florida viewers. "We are providing free consultations with our providers and 15% off services at our corporate locations," Lavelanet announced.

In addition to their services, Liquivida locations offer various health products. For more information about their services and to take advantage of the special offers, viewers can visit their website at liquivida.com.