Dr. Lief Discusses BPH and Innovative Treatment Options

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Boston Scientific. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

On a recent episode of Inside South Florida, Urologist Dr. Matthew Lief provided insight into benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as an enlarged prostate, and shared details on various treatment options. BPH, which typically affects men as they age, can cause symptoms such as a slow urinary stream, waking up frequently at night, and reduced urination pressure. While BPH is common and not life-threatening, Dr. Lief emphasized that delaying treatment can lead to further complications, particularly affecting the bladder.

Dr. Lief outlined several treatment options, starting with behavioral modifications. He suggested reducing intake of caffeinated drinks, alcohol, and other fluids before bedtime. If these changes prove ineffective, medication is often prescribed, though it primarily addresses symptoms rather than providing a cure and may have side effects.

For patients seeking a more lasting solution, Dr. Lief recommended the Rezūm water vapor therapy. This minimally invasive procedure, which he specializes in, utilizes water vapor to reduce prostate size and alleviate symptoms. Dr. Lief highlighted the procedure’s convenience, as it can be completed in an outpatient setting without the need for hospitalization. With the patient under anesthesia, the procedure takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Patients often resume normal activities the same day or the next, with significant symptom relief within weeks.

Rezūm water vapor therapy offers long-lasting results and minimal sexual side effects, distinguishing it from more invasive treatments. It is also covered by most insurance plans, making it a financially accessible option. Dr. Lief encouraged men on medications or those wishing to discontinue medication to consider this procedure for its effectiveness and low impact on sexual function.

To learn more about BPH and treatment options, viewers were directed to Dr. Lief’s website at liefurology.com or to contact his office at 954-755-3801. Additional information about Rezūm therapy is available atwww.rezum.com.