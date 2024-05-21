Dr. Manik Bedi: Revolutionizing Body Sculpting and BBL in Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by TampaSurgicalArts. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is just around the corner, and many are looking to get their bodies ready for the season. Dr. Manik S. Bedi, renowned for body sculpting and Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL), has become the go-to surgeon in Florida, attracting clients from all over the world. Known for his precision and artistry, Dr. Bedi’s practice in Tampa offers a unique blend of customized, luxury care.

Dr. Bedi emphasizes a tailored approach to body contouring, catering to each client's specific needs and desires. His practice focuses on luxury care, ensuring that every procedure is customized. This dedication to individualized treatment has drawn clients from far and wide.

Dr. Bedi showcases some of his remarkable work through before and after photos of his clients:



Total Body Contouring Without Fat Transfer: A mother seeking total body contouring achieved a BBL-like appearance without fat transfer. The procedure involved lipo 360, sculpting her body from armpit to groin, and creating curves to enhance her silhouette. Non-Invasive Skin Tightening: Another client, also a mother, wanted to address skin laxity around her belly button without undergoing a tummy tuck. Dr. Bedi performed lipo 360 and fat transfer to the buttock area, tightening the skin and enhancing her figure without an open incision. Low BMI Contouring: A client with a low BMI desired fat transfer to her buttock area. Dr. Bedi performed abdominal etching, harvested fat, and transferred it to her buttocks, achieving a sculpted and curvy appearance. The client maintains her results through regular gym visits.

Dr. Bedi's practice stands out not only for its exceptional surgical outcomes but also for the emphasis on post-procedure care and maintenance. Clients are encouraged to adopt healthy lifestyles to sustain their results.

