Dr. Nathan Bryan Explains the Power of Nitric Oxide and Its Role in Health

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by South Florida PBS. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Author and biomedical scientist Dr. Nathan S. Bryan joined Inside South Florida to discuss nitric oxide, a crucial molecule for human health, and the importance of maintaining healthy levels in the body. As a signaling molecule, nitric oxide helps cells communicate, regulates blood vessel dilation, improves circulation, and supports functions such as oxygen delivery, blood pressure regulation, sexual health, and cognitive function.

Dr. Bryan emphasized that nitric oxide deficiency is a leading factor in the development of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, and metabolic disorders. With nine out of ten Americans being metabolically unfit, he highlighted the direct link between nitric oxide levels and overall health.

To educate the public, Dr. Bryan wrote The Secret of Nitric Oxide, aiming to inform both healthy individuals seeking longevity and those battling illness on how to enhance their well-being. He recommends moderate physical exercise, green leafy vegetables, reduced sugar and carb intake, and daily sunlight exposure to naturally boost nitric oxide levels. For those struggling to maintain sufficient levels, Dr. Bryan’s company offers supplements designed to produce nitric oxide for the body.

For more information, The Secret of Nitric Oxide is available atNathansBook.com and major retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can also follow Dr. Bryan’s research and health updates on YouTube and Instagram (@DrNathanSBryan), and visitn101.com for product details.