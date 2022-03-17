Dr. Nina Strachan shares her secrets on how to achieve beautiful skin

The road to healthy glowing skin can be simpler than you think. Dr. Nina Strachan, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, gave us her tips on how everyday habits can improve your skin.

The foundation to healthy skin comes down to proper nutrition, and getting proper rest says Dr. Strachan. Getting 7-9 hours of sleep a night reduces the signs of skin aging and helps keep your skin hydrated. While we’re sleeping our skin goes into repair and restore mode. We're removing toxins and replacing aging cells with new ones. This makes room for a glowing complexion and eliminates wrinkles and swelling and helps maximize the effectiveness of your skin care products. Nina recommends avoiding alcohol consumption and blue light exposure an hour before going to bed. Also, it is important to have a consistent nighttime routine. Nina uses the Olay Retinol 24 plus Peptide nighttime skin moisturizer. The moisturizer gives you brighter and smoother skin every morning.

