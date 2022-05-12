Dr. Nkechi Azie and Nurse Barbara Dehn, share why now is the time for women to get back to the doctor’s office

May is women's health awareness month which means it's the perfect time to get up to date with your medical care. Dr. Nkechi Azie and Nurse Barbara Dehn joined us to explain which common symptoms should never be ignored.

“It's important that women see their doctors every year to do the health check,” says Dr. Azie. “The pesky signs and symptoms that are a little private like vaginal infections, particularly yeast infections, a lot of women tend to ignore. But they only get worse if you don't take care of them.”

During the pandemic, a lot of women have skipped out on preventive health services. Statistics show that 40% of women said they had delayed their health care due to the pandemic.

“Women were hesitant to go into health care provider offices so they didn't have those regular screenings,” says Dehn. “We understand as women we've always put ourselves last on the list, we make sure everybody else gets their health care. I think we need to turn that around, especially now.”

For more resources and information, visit, www.yourvhealth.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SCYNEXIS

