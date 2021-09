Dr. Oz is back on WSFL and he stopped by the show to answer a few questions about the new COVID variants and booster shots.

Although the newest MU Variant is rare in America, Dr. Oz says it's so different it may cause an issue in those who are vaccinated if it does spread here. He also says the although the Delta variant is affecting much more people, it's not any worse, it just spread much faster.

