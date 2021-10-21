Watch
Dr. Oz discusses the difference between cold, flu, and COVID symptoms

Posted at 3:20 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:20:21-04

Dr. Oz stopped by the show to discuss the new Johnson and Johnson booster shot, and explain the differences between a cold and the flu.

The FDA has approved the J&J Booster shot. Dr. Oz says there might be a benefit to getting two different vaccines, but for now, he's sticking with waiting for a booster from the original shot he got. He also believes both j&j and Moderna booster shots will be available very quickly.

Flu season is nearing and it's important to know the differences between the early signs of it and a cold or COVID so you can get the proper treatment. Unfortunately, they all start off with a fever. With the flu, you'll start to have muscle aches and pains as well. If you start to lose your taste of smell or taste, it's most likely COVID.

There's also a Respiratory syncytial virus going around. It's often seen in children and makes it difficult to breathe by entering the lungs.

