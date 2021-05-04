Dr. Oz speaks with Oprah about childhood trauma

Oprah Winfrey recently opened up to Dr. Oz about how the effects of childhood trauma followed her into adulthood and took part in shaping her into the woman she is today. Dr. Oz visited Inside South Florida to discuss the conversation further.

The two have been longtime friends, but Dr. Oz says the interview took their friendship to another level. Trauma causes you to lose yourself, he says. Unresolved issues affect every part of our lives because it's processed by a part of our brain that doesn't sense time. This can cause you to hold onto those feelings for longer, and have them manifest themselves throughout your adult life.

Learning how to say "no," was a huge step for Oprah. Due to her abuse, she became a people-pleaser, and then would be extremely hard on herself if she couldn't get things done.

"She was able to process the events that happened in her early life so effectively because she spent the entire show learning about herself," says Dr, Oz.

Dr. Oz says Oprah taught him how to be himself. Often times when he was on her show, he wouldn't even realize the camera was rolling because of how naturally she carried conversations with him.

