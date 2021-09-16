Dr. Oz talks about Booster Shots for COVID

With millions vaccinated the threat of coronavirus stills looms and now the CDC is recommending a follow-up booster shot, but will it work against the new emerging variants.

Dr. Oz says we're at a point where taming the virus is the goal rather than extinguishing it. Booster shots are common with vaccines, with children getting a booster a couple of months after the initial dose. These boosters make the vaccine last longer.

Israel is already giving its citizens a booster, meaning the U.S. can learn from how it affects their population. The booster should work for us, he says. The original vaccine works against the variants, meaning there isn't a need for a whole new one, just the booster.

