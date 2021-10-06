Watch
Dr. Oz talks about new COVID oral treatment and Dog The Bounty Hunter

Posted at 9:59 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 21:59:30-04

Dr. Oz has some surprising guests on his show this season, but he's still keeping audiences up to date on everything there is to know about COVID-19.

Dog The Bounty Hunter joins Dr. Oz to speak about his search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito who was found dead after going missing during a road trip with Laundrie. Dog believes he can find Laundrie and is in communications with other officials on the search.

A new antiviral pill by the drug maker Merk has cut the risk of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 in half. If approved by the FDA it would be the first oral medication to fight the virus. Dr. Oz says the trial was extremely promising with no deaths in those who were given the treatment. It was designed for illnesses like hepatitis and ebola, but this would be the first time it's being used widely.

