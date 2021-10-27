Watch
Dr. Oz talks about the benefits of Acute Physical Therapy

Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:13:51-04

October is Acute Physical Therapy Month and Dr. Oz spoke about its importance and benefits.

Acute therapy differs from physical therapy because it's much more intense. For hours a day patients work on issues from injuries, they may never fully recover from if they weren't using such an intense treatment. This can prevent additional surgeries, medications, and any further complications the injury may cause.

Dr. Oz relies on physical therapy for his patients to regain strength after heart surgery. Moving around and making sure your body is strong enough to support you should be your number one priority, so starting ASAP after an accident is important, he says.

