Dr. Oz weighs in on COVID-19 booster shots

Posted at 5:37 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 17:37:20-04

The FDA is recommending Pfizer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older, but the conversation around this decision continues. Dr. Oz weighs on what he thinks is the best route to take.

Dr. Oz says this is a wise choice since it's not a cookie-cutter approach. Individuals who are vaccinated are already pretty protected, he says, so this decision focuses on individuals who actually benefit from an extra boost.

Rather than rushing it, he's excited to see how it all plays out. He also pointed out this decision should alleviate worries of vaccine-hesitant people since science is making the decision and not the government.

