Dr. Regine Muradian shares tips on the best ways to cope and overcome the hidden costs of debt

Financial troubles can strain anyone’s mental health. 80% of Americans are in debt amid inflation and rising interest rates. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and National Debt Relief Financial Wellness Board Member, Dr. Regine Muradian, joined us to discuss its effect on our mental wellbeing.

“Being in debt is very overwhelming, and people feel at that point that they've lost control over their lives,'' says Muradian. “A survey done by National Debt Relief found that about 69% of respondents said that being in debt has made them feel withdrawn from the things that they love.”

Dr. Muradian discusses some things you can do to support your mental health while struggling with debt.

“One of the things you want to do is establish a plan in gaining back control over your life,” says Dr. Muradian. “That's where resources like National Debt Relief can really help because they are the leading debt relief organization that has helped over 450,000 people settle their debt while really empowering them to lead a healthier financial lifestyle.”

Dr. Muradian also emphasized the importance of self-care.

“Practicing self-care, no matter what type of challenge you're facing, is really key to maintaining good overall mental health,” says Dr. Muradian. “A self-care tip that I really love is practicing one activity that you like to do daily, and that can be anywhere from exercising to reading a book to talking to a friend, to journaling.”

For more information you can visit NationalDebtRelief.com

