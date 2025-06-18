Dr. Scott Metcalfe Shares Wellness Tips for Men’s Health Month

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Life Extension. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

June marks Men’s Health Month, a nationwide reminder for men to prioritize their wellness and Inside South Florida caught up with celebrity physician Dr. Scott Metcalfe to share some practical health tips.

Best known from his appearances on Married to Medicine, Dr. Metcalfe emphasized the importance of regular check-ups and simple daily habits that support long-term vitality. “Too often men avoid regular doctor’s visits and overlook simple steps that can support long-term wellness,” he said.

Dr. Metcalfe offered several suggestions for boosting health, including:

Daily exercise

Balanced nutrition

Science-backed supplements to support specific wellness needs

He spotlighted a few standout products from Life Extension, a brand known for its evidence-based supplements:

Neuro-Mag® Magnesium L-Threonate : Designed to support brain health, this formula targets the brain to aid in memory recall and cognitive performance. “Just three capsules a day can help someone stay sharp and focused,” Dr. Metcalfe noted.

: Designed to support brain health, this formula targets the brain to aid in memory recall and cognitive performance. “Just three capsules a day can help someone stay sharp and focused,” Dr. Metcalfe noted. Hair Growth for Men: A supplement blending black rice, prickly pear, and saw palmetto extract, clinically shown to improve hair thickness and reduce shedding within 3–4 months. “Hair loss can impact confidence and mental wellness—this formula helps address that,” he said.