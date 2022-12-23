Dr. Seuss Favorites Featured On Tasty New Cooking Competition Show

The newest cooking competition “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” on Prime Video will leave you hungry for green eggs and ham. Clarice Lam, a judge on the show, joined Inside South Florida for a first-look at one of the most imaginative cooking competitions on TV.

“You can expect some disasters, or maybe not,” says Lam. “You can expect a lot of fun and a lot of happiness and a lot of whimsicality in the City of Seuss.”

That whimsicality and happiness makes this Suessian kitchen one of a kind.

“The set of the show in itself is completely unique to any other culinary set that I’ve seen,” says Lam. “It doesn't even look like a kitchen. They really decorated it to look like and to make you feel like you’re living in the city of Seuss.”

The competitors will be cooking up fond memories along with the wildest dishes their imaginations can muster.

“Everybody knows who Dr. Seuss. His books go much deeper than just what you think they’re intended for kids, but they also teach really great life lessons,” says Lam. “He’s 100% nostalgic and watching the ‘Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’ will really bring some of that nostalgia back for everybody.”

You can stream the “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee

