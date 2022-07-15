Dr. Stanley Golovac shares possible solutions for debilitating back pain

Severe back pain can prevent you from completing everyday tasks. That is why Dr. Stanley Golovac, Co-founder of Florida Pain, joined Inside South Florida to tell us about a possible solution.

“Lumbar Spinal Stenosis is a condition of the elderly population that suffers from an enlarged ligament,” says Dr. Golovac. “The mild procedure, which stands for minimally invasive lumbar decompression, is an actual treatment of the cause removing the source of the problem, which happens to be an enlarged ligament. By decompressing the ligament, you resolve the symptoms, such as numbness, tingling, heaviness, and burning in the legs.”

Dr. Golovac explained the goal of his new campaign titled “Know Your Back Story.”

“It is an awareness campaign where we get patients, physicians, the general public, and the community to know that there is a treatment for this condition,” says Golovac. “They should seek out physicians in their area to see if they are a candidate and see if the treatment is able to be used for them.”

For more information, visit knowyourbackstory.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Vertos Medical

