Drag Race Judge shares what to expect from season two of RuPaul’s Secret celebrity Drag Race

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is back and better than ever with, bigger hair and even more charisma, uniqueness, nerve , and talent. Drag Race Judge , Carson Kressley, joined Inside South Florida to talk about what we can expect from this season.

“We did a secret celebrity season last year, season one, and it was kind of a spin-off of the original RuPaul’s drag race. We did it on the same soundstage, which you know so well, and we had great people like Matt Iseman, Vanessa Williams, Nico Tortorella who were all fantastic,” says Kressley. “Then the wonderful minds of World of Wonder were like, ‘let's make this bigger and better’ and now, it's a full-blown extravaganza.”

Not only are the celebrities a mystery to the people at home watching, but to the judging panel as well.

“We have no idea. I'm like leaning over to Ru and Michelle, saying ‘Who is that?” says Kressley. “It's just drag, we don't have them in costumes dressed up like an alligator. But the drag is so amazing and so transformative, that they really are unrecognizable, we don't know until they are revealed upon elimination.”

Kressley also shares how judging a celebrity in drag is different from judging an actual drag performer.

“I think all of us kind of view this as these are kind of amateurs who've never done drag before,” says Kressley. “This is their first time in drag for most of them. So, I think it's about being really positive and celebrating them for all the things they did.”

You can watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on VH1