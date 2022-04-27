Drew Heyman stops by Inside South Florida for “What’s New With Drew?”

Drew Heyman is back and so is our favorite Inside South Florida, “What’s New With Drew?”

Introducing a new addition to their family, Drew gushes about newborn Romy.

“We're actually really spoiled parents right now,” says Drew. “She's eating great. She's sleeping a lot. It's just been an absolute blessing.”

Romy being Drew’s second child, he talks about how his eldest is adjusting to the new face. “Giovanna is my first. She's three years old. She absolutely hates being a sister at this point right now, but we're like easing it in,” says Drew. “You know, like she's been a good older sister. But she's like, ‘Who is this other human being in the house?’”

Drew also talked about the Grammy Awards this year, and the moment Doja Cat almost missed her Grammy for Best Pop Female Performance by running from the bathroom, just making it in time to hit the stage.

“This is the quintessential Doja Cat story. Okay, if it didn't happen, we would be more shocked about that,” says Drew. “I mean, Doja Cat deserves this. It's incredible. The fact that she's running from the bathroom to get to the microphone. That’s just Doja Cat and that's why we like her.”

Another big winner from the night, Olivia Rodrigo took home three Grammy awards, including Best New Artist.

“She deserved all the Grammys I mean, ‘Sour’ had the entire world in a chokehold from song one all the way to the end of the album,” says Drew.

To hear more from Drew, you can listen to him every Monday through Friday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Miami's number one hit music station, Y100.