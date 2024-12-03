Drive Safe This Holiday Season: Expert Tips to Combat Distracted Driving

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Travelers Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Vice President for Travelers Institute, Jessica Kearney, and Senior Vice President for Cambridge Mobile, Ryan McMahon joined Inside South Florida to discuss crucial holiday driving safety tips, particularly focusing on the rising issue of distracted driving. Here’s what they had to say:

Jessica shared insights from Travelers’ latest survey, revealing concerning behaviors on the road:



Nearly 60% of respondents admitted to reading texts or emails while driving.

of respondents admitted to reading texts or emails while driving. About 25% admitted to updating social media, taking photos, or videos behind the wheel.

These behaviors spike during the holiday season, with increased road travel making awareness and safety practices more vital than ever.

Jessica emphasized three key steps:



Prepare Before Driving: Program navigation, set playlists, or podcasts before hitting the road to minimize distractions. Speak Up: If someone is driving distracted, advocate for safety by saying something. Leverage Technology: Activate built-in smartphone features like Driving Focus (iPhone) or Driving Mode (Android) to block notifications while driving.

Ryan explained how telematics helps identify and mitigate risks:

Measuring Behavior: Telematics detects behaviors like phone usage during crashes. Distracted driving contributes to a third of crashes and is particularly high on holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Telematics detects behaviors like phone usage during crashes. Distracted driving contributes to a third of crashes and is particularly high on holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Encouraging Safe Habits: With 45 million drivers participating, telematics programs provide feedback and offer financial incentives for safer driving, like discounts on insurance premiums.

For tips, resources, and more information on driving safely this holiday season visit TravelersInstitute.org and CMT.ai. Stay safe and alert to ensure a joyous and accident-free holiday season!