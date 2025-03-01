Watch Now
"Drop of Sunshine" Wine Brings Women Together Through Empowerment and Connection

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Drop of Sunshine & Hello Sunshine. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Sarah Bakx and Sarah Harden to discuss empowering women and the inspirational role of their new wine brand, Drop of Sunshine.

CEO of Hello Sunshine Sarah Harden emphasized that now is a crucial time to celebrate women's stories and the impact they have on shaping culture. She highlighted the importance of joy, connection, and authenticity, stating that when women come together, magical things can happen—especially during Women’s History Month.

Sarah Bakx, from Bold Brands at Treasury Wine Estates, explained how Drop of Sunshine serves as a connector, allowing women to share their stories over a glass of wine. As a female-powered brand, it aligns perfectly with Hello Sunshine, an organization known for amplifying women’s voices. She described how the winemaking team, composed entirely of women, brings joy and positivity to every bottle of Chardonnay, Red Blend, and Sparkling Rosé.

With Florida being the Sunshine State, the brand resonates deeply with locals who cherish warmth, community, and celebration. For those eager to experience Drop of Sunshine, Sarah Bakx encouraged viewers to visit Hello-Sunshine.com and DropofSunshine.com to find local retailers and learn more about the wines.

