Duck Fest Derby Returns April 5 with Carnival Vibes and a Purpose-Driven Mission

Get ready, South Florida—Duck Fest Derby is back for its 19th year, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more vibrant than ever. Happening on April 5 at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale, this year’s event combines Caribbean carnival energy with a heartfelt cause, all in support of families and children across the region.

Presented by JM Family, Duck Fest Derby is hosted by the respected nonprofit Kids In Distress, an organization committed to preventing child abuse, preserving families, and supporting children impacted by abuse, abandonment, or neglect.

This year’s theme, “A Fête with a Purpose,” brings a colorful twist to the day’s festivities with live steel drum performances from Miami Carnaval, costume modeling from Revelation Carnival, and non-stop fun for the whole family—including bounce houses, food trucks, petting zoos, and live art activations.

But the main event? 40,000 rubber duckies racing down the New River! Each duck adopted supports Kids In Distress and gives you a chance to win one of ten prizes—including a $10,000 grand prize if your duck crosses the finish line first.

“The families we serve come out to celebrate with us,” said organizers, “so this event is not only a fundraiser—it’s a community day of joy, healing, and togetherness.”

“One of the reasons why this is one of my favorite events of the year is because many of the families we serve–foster families, adoptive families, families of the maternal health programs– attend this big family event with bounce houses, petting zoos, and food trucks. It’s just a lot of fun,” said KID President and CEO, Mark Dhooge.

Grab your feathers, adopt your ducks, and head to Fort Lauderdale on April 5 to celebrate a day of fun, community, and impact. Duck adoptions and event info are available atduckfestderby.org. Every duck counts, and every child deserves a safe and joyful childhood.