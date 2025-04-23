Duck Fest Derby Sells Out with 40,000 Ducks, Sets New Fundraising Record

Why did 40,000 rubber duckies cross the new river? To raise over $350,000 for South Florida kids! The 19th Annual Duck Fest Derby made quite the splash this year, raising over $350,000 in support of Kids in Distress (KID) and Family Central—two nonprofits dedicated to helping over 20,000 children across South Florida.

Held along the scenic New River, the sold-out event saw 40,000 rubber ducks “race” their way toward a brighter future for local families. With carnival-style fun, food trucks, bounce houses, a petting zoo, and plenty of prizes, the day brought the community together for a cause that continues to grow in impact.

"Every duck that is adopted—those dollars go directly to our mission,” shared CEO of KID Inc., Mark Dhooge. “All of our event expenses are covered by sponsors, so every single dollar from duck sales help our kids.”

This year marked a record-setting moment: not only were all 40,000 ducks adopted, but the event also doubled in sponsors, food trucks, and participation.

And the momentum isn’t slowing down. With 2026 marking the 20th anniversary of the Duck Fest Derby, organizers are already setting their sights on even bigger goals—hinting at the possibility of racing 50,000 ducks.

To learn more about the work of Kids in Distress and Family Central, or to get involved, visitkidinc.org andfamilycentral.org.