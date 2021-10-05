Duffy's Sports Grill is the spot for game day

Duffy's Sports Grill is the best place to celebrate gameday. With their new Fan-tastic Football Menu and a special giveaway, you'll want to spend every Sunday at Duffy's.

With multiple locations across South Florida, you can a Duffy's near you. The new football menu features classics like wings and nachos, but also some new twists, including the Piggy Potato Skins with freshly fried pork rinds. If you can't decide, try the sampler and get a taste of everything!

There's also a brand new beverage menu and all the drinks are all included in the two-for-one special. The 14 new drinks include a paloma, margaritas, and a green apple lemonade.

If you're going to be visiting Duffy's, make sure you sign up for the MVP rewards program. Anyone can join in-store or online, and get the chance to win awesome prizes like game tickets, along with discounts for your next meal!

Head to https://www.duffysmvp.com/ to view their full menu and plan your next gameday.