Dune by Laurent Tourondel brings a new dining experience to Fort Lauderdale

Named best restaurant in Broward by the Miami New Times, Dune by Laurent Tourondel is ushering a new era of cuisine by taking decadent flavors and mixing them with creativity and innovation. Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia went to Dune for our foodie fix.

“It was a shocking surprise to be named best restaurant,” says Tourondel. I mean, I was really, really happy about it. It was unexpected, but thank you.”

The restaurant merges flavors from the Mediterranean and Caribbean which offers wonderful seafood. “I wanted to reinforce a little bit more on seafood and local seafood too,” says Tourondel.

The restaurant is overlooking one of South Florida's best waterfront views and elevated atop actual dunes in North Fort Lauderdale beach.

“The place was so big, and I needed to figure it out to add something else to the menu,” says Tourondel. “And we created a little sushi bar, which has been very well received.”

Miriam was able to get an up close look with Executive Chef, John Kreidich on how they make one of their signature dishes and a part of their, Spaghettini Lobster “Fra Diavolo”

“First thing we want to do is get the pan hot and then I'm going to bloom some garlic,” says Kreidich. “Then once you can smell the garlic I'm gonna go ahead and add some Calabrian chili for heat.”

He then took lobster bisque and added it to the pan to stop the garlic from cooking.

“We want to just reduce it down to the lobster bisque,” says Kreidich. “That's what really makes this dish so rich and original.”

Once it started reducing, Kreidich added Pomodoro and then dropped in the pasta to mix it all together and then its plated.

You can't end your meal without having dessert, they also offer an amazing dessert menu, with delights such as the Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Croquant, and Tropical Pavlova.

They also offer their Dine Out Lauderdale special. For $45 you can choose an appetizer, main dish and dessert from their Dine Out menu.

To know more information check out Dunebylt.com