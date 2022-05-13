Dunkin' celebrates National Nurses Week in the sweetest way

Inside South Florida is celebrating National Nurses Week and this past week, Dunkin' handed out their delicious donuts and coffee to nurses all around South Florida as thank you for their hard work in the frontlines.

Dunkin' stopped by Joe DiMaggio's Children Hospital to serve up some donuts.

"We understand how hard these nurses and doctors have been working especially, even more so, theses past couple of years with everything going on. So to be able to give back and honor them and show our appreciation is just so important to us," says Erica Roomy, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin'.

Also on hand to serve donuts, were some of the football players from the University of Miami.

"We have a partnership with the University of Miami. So we're really happy to have some of the players out here to interact with the patients, pass out some goodie bags and help out serve coffee and donuts and thank all of the nurses and healthcare workers today," says Roomy.

"I feel great being a part of this. It's very good to give back to these wonderful heroes here today. They work so hard every day. It was great surprising them with some donuts and coffee," says Kamren Kinchens, Safety for UM Football.

Dunkin' was also on hand to promote their Iced Coffee Day, which is on May 25th.

"This Iced Coffee day is specifically to benefit local children's hospitals. All the funds that are raised throughout South Florida will stay local in South Florida to South Florida Children's hospital. It's a great oppurtunity to go get your iced coffee but also feel good and give back," says Roomy.

Of course Nurses were on hand to receive the sweet delights.

"It's definitely needed here in our work. Very much appreciated the kind generosity of the various teams that are here today to volunteer and support what we do. So we greatly appreciate it," says Andrew Street, Registered Nurse at CVICU at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

